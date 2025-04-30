  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Mainboard and DDR upgraded

Hello everyone,
Upgraded the mainboard and DDR.
I have now the ASUS ProArt Z790-Creator WIFI Mainboard and Kingston FURY Beast Black 64GB Kit ( 2x 32GB ) DDR5-6000 EXPO DIMM, CL30-36-36, 1.4V
Not sure if it's okay, I have 2 x 32 GB , inserted in second and forth DDR slots ( attached image )
XMP Tweaked - in BIOS
Here is another screenshot from CPUZ
Can you please tell me if it's okay ?
Thank you
 

