Mainboard and DDR upgraded

Hello everyone,
Upgraded the mainboard and DDR.
I have now the ASUS ProArt Z790-Creator WIFI Mainboard and Kingston FURY Beast Black 64GB Kit ( 2x 32GB ) DDR5-6000 EXPO DIMM, CL30-36-36, 1.4V
Not sure if it's okay, I have 2 x 32 GB , inserted in second and forth DDR slots ( attached image )
XMP Tweaked - in BIOS
Here is another screenshot from CPUZ
Can you please tell me if it's okay ?
Thank you
