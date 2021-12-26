Main Gear F131 Blue Printing

I bought a used MG F131 for $800+shipping. The only problem it had was a single strip screw on the back panel upper left.Things I want to do:1. Clean it up and prepare it to be blue printed so that I will always have the dimensions of the case should something go wrong and to have some one modify the files so that the case will take a E-ATX mother board.2. I am un sure how to move forward with 3d printing the new case. I don't know who to go to to do this type of work or what materials should even be used.At first I thought it would be easy to just ask some one to print it in carbon fiber but some people on discord said it does not work that way. If you look at the parts you can see its just a few parts but I think I need to use steel for the the main back side the bottom and top but I am un sure how to move forward with this.3. Is it cheaper or better to have some one just bend steel in the shape I need and not do 3d printing at all or limit it?The biggest problems I saw when i took it apart were the rgb cables. That added a lot of un necessary cables that took to my surprise a lot of extra room in the case. I will not use the side usb ports on the case i will just run all my stuff from the back so that will help out as well.How would you guys go about this? See attached pictures please:with the case being extended I should be able to mount 3x 18TB drives in the back. Also why i don't think carbon fiber will work