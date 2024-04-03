Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake in Taiwan Halts Production at TSMC

"All the above-mentioned companies also evacuated their staff from their factories due to the intensity of the quake, as it reached a magnitude of around four or five almost island wide. The semiconductor manufacturers are all inspecting their fabs now to make sure none of the equipment was damaged by the earthquake. Innolux also has a factory in the southern city of Kaohsiung and has reported that it has suspended production in Hsinchu, but that production in Kaohsiung wasn't affected. Local media in Taiwan hasn't made any mention of the likes of Micron or other chip manufacturers, but it's likely that the situation is similar, since all of these companies are located in the same areas on the island. Aftershocks have continued throughout the day and there's a risk for further big earthquakes to follow in the coming days."

1712153364611.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/321148/...-halts-production-at-tsmc-and-other-foundries
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
That is honestly a little surprising.

If anything the stock market usually tends to overreact to stuff like this, only to bounce back after if it turns into things were not as bad as feared.
Well there’s no alternative to most of those nodes and downtime only increases demand on the remaining time, so price goes up with demand and things remain flat.

Not like anybody can take their business elsewhere?
 
Remember all the flooding in Malaysia about 10 or 15 years ago that was supposed to completely halt hard drive production? I actually bought some extras to have just in case and ended up later selling them for cost because I didn't actually need them and wanted the money for something else. Hopefully, that's how this one works out.
 
kamikazi said:
Remember all the flooding in Malaysia about 10 or 15 years ago that was supposed to completely halt hard drive production? I actually bought some extras to have just in case and ended up later selling them for cost because I didn't actually need them and wanted the money for something else. Hopefully, that's how this one works out.
Micron Provides Update Following Earthquake in Taiwan

PRESS RELEASE by btarunr Today, 01:18 Discuss (0 Comments)
Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today reported that following the earthquake that struck Taiwan on April 3, 2024, all of Micron's team members have been accounted for and reported to be safe. Our thoughts are with those affected and their families. We are evaluating impact to our operations and supply chain. We will communicate changes to delivery commitments to our customers after this evaluation is completed.
 
Everything I've read about the actual earthquake said that it occurred in a relatively sparsely populated mountainous area of the country and that the impact to chip production should be minimal.
 
sfsuphysics said:
So price of computing goods about to spike?
