Magic: The Gathering’s Elusive Ring Card Found, Valued At $2M

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,419
$2 Million Dollars
"According to the Wall Street Journal, the bearer of The One Ring wishes to remain anonymous. The One Ring’s discovery comes just two weeks after the Lord of the Rings crossover was released into the wild in trading card stores worldwide. Bounties for the card have reached well into the seven figures, with Dexerto reporting that Spanish gaming store Gremio de Dregones was offering $2.1 million for it. Should the owner take them up on that offer, The One Ring will immediately become the most expensive Magic card ever, handily beating the Black Lotus, which has repeatedly sold for upwards of $500,000."
Source: https://kotaku.com/magic-the-gathering-lotr-mtg-tcg-one-ring-card-price-1850596616
"According to the Wall Street Journal, the bearer of The One Ring wishes to remain anonymous. The One Ring’s discovery comes just two weeks after the Lord of the Rings crossover was released into the wild in trading card stores worldwide. Bounties for the card have reached well into the seven figures, with Dexerto reporting that Spanish gaming store Gremio de Dregones was offering $2.1 million for it. Should the owner take them up on that offer, The One Ring will immediately become the most expensive Magic card ever, handily beating the Black Lotus, which has repeatedly sold for upwards of $500,000."
Source: https://kotaku.com/magic-the-gathering-lotr-mtg-tcg-one-ring-card-price-1850596616