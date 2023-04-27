Magic Carpet 2 HD

Many of you older gamers may remember the 90's classics Magic Carpet 1 & 2. Magic Carpet 2 was notorious for being an unstable game that crashed with a fair degree of frequency. I stumbled upon this project on GitHub that is giving Magic Carpet 2 a much needed revamp that will allow it to run on modern hardware, increase resolution and eventually even enable OpenGL on a game that only ever had a software mode. I tested it out in its current state and it's very much playable but still in Alpha.If you appreciate older game restoration projects, head on over to the project page and show your support! We need more developers like these restoring our favorite classicsThe above project is a fork from the original REMC2 project here: