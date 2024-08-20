Mafia: The Old Country

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 48,605
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
It started off well but then just nose dived. It did became too repetitive and very little story development. The first two are classics.Mafia 3 was pretty tedious and uninspiring, still haven't brought myself to finish it yet.
And they couldn't help themselves going on to ruin the first game with that demaster they released a few years ago.It started off well but then just nose dived. It did became too repetitive and very little story development. The first two are classics.
Yeah I was excited for that one too, what a waste.And they couldn't help themselves going on to ruin the first game with that demaster they released a few years ago.
Mafia 3 was pretty tedious and uninspiring, still haven't brought myself to finish it yet.
Damn I missed the free download on epic or Amazon just a short while back it was that good huhThe first one was beyond it's time, so many fond memories.. I hope the series gets back to the glory that was at least the first two but I don't see it happening, I'll watch closely anyway.
You can still claim it till 12-31-24.Damn I missed the free download on epic or Amazon just a short while back it was that good huh
Playboy Magazine didn't exist in 1900.No playboy magazines, no buy!
I think he might be referencing the 3rd one.Playboy Magazine didn't exist in 1900.
Nothing can beat the first mafia.Watch this, come on, find something like that in this time.The first one was beyond it's time, so many fond memories.. I hope the series gets back to the glory that was at least the first two but I don't see it happening, I'll watch closely anyway.
I think second and third both had magazines.I think he might be referencing the 3rd one.