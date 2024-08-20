  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Mafia: The Old Country

vegeta535 said:
It started off well but then just nose dived. It did became too repetitive and very little story development. The first two are classics.
And they couldn't help themselves going on to ruin the first game with that demaster they released a few years ago.
 
Blade-Runner said:
Mafia 3 was pretty tedious and uninspiring, still haven't brought myself to finish it yet.
It wasn't awful but clearly uninspired. Take the way the main character calls in ammo, new cars, or money trucks. Clearly copied from GTA games. So he stands and talks aloud, and magically, people can hear him over long distances and deliver him things. In the GTA games you use a phone. In Mafia 3, those were not invented yet. So Clay talks aloud to himself to magically summon those things. Yeah it does make the game play better, but it doesn't really fit the theme and they didn't bother to figure out how to not make it look so odd. Maybe a hand held radio?


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qV6JiWEGmv0

It isn't the biggest issue, but it is just an example of how it was uninspired and just a more lame version of better games.
 
Guess I'm a outlier cuz I liked 3 alot.
loved 2 so much I played it around 10 times probably more, got it with my first GTX 570 along with Just Cause 2, had to pimp that DX10.
Only played the first one (Remastered) once but liked it.

Have hope for this new one.
 
Trailer to premiere at the Dorito Pope's annual sermon.

https://x.com/mafiagame/status/1866165956134707406
https://xcancel.com/mafiagame/status/1866165956134707406

1733775243694.png
 
w35t said:
The first one was beyond it's time, so many fond memories.. I hope the series gets back to the glory that was at least the first two but I don't see it happening, I'll watch closely anyway.
Damn I missed the free download on epic or Amazon just a short while back it was that good huh
 
Excellent trailer. I've only played the Mafia Definitive Edition which was an absolute banger of a game but was told to steer clear of the third game.

Fingers crossed that it turns out well.
 
w35t said:
Nothing can beat the first mafia.Watch this, come on, find something like that in this time.
"The game was released for Windows in August 2002, and later ported to the PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2004."
 
