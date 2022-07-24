Maestro Evolve III - 11" laptop with Win10 for $60 @ Micro Center

Intel Celeron N3450 1.1GHz Processor; 4GB LPDDR4-2133 RAM; 64GB ROM Data Storage; Intel HD Graphics 500I just picked up two of these. They default to 6 watts but you can bump that up to 15w in the bios. They charge with 12v power so these could make excellent project devices.If you're into SDR stuff they run SDR# and sdrtrunk just fine. Pro-tip: The screen looks better with the plastic protector on so just cut off the tab used to remove it with a sharp knife.