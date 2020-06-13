Madison Heights Microcenter has 10600K in stock (x6) $319.99 + tax

jameslr

No price in title.
Madison Heights, MI (Detroit Metro) Microcenter has Intel i5 10600K in stock (x6) for $319.99.
 
legcramp

legcramp

Centauri said:
...who is buying those? Isn't the 3600X $200?
People who want to squeeze every FPS as possible for their high res monitors. This chip is pretty much the same as my 8700K, I can definitely tell the difference in games like BFV vs. my 3600 if you're playing competitive settings.

But then 3600 is half the price of this chip... so really only people who needs every fps possible for their monitors otherwise the Ryzen is a no brainer.
 
mazeroth

It's nuts. The 3600 is half the price, and it comes with a cooler. Once you factor in buying a cooler, and around $70 more for a decent Z490 motherboard (over a decent B450), you're paying around $250 more for a combo with the 10600K. At that price, you can get a 3900X combo for a similar price.
 
vegeta535

mazeroth said:
It's nuts. The 3600 is half the price, and it comes with a cooler. Once you factor in buying a cooler, and around $70 more for a decent Z490 motherboard (over a decent B450), you're paying around $250 more for a combo with the 10600K. At that price, you can get a 3900X combo for a similar price.
Gotta get those 10 extra frames at 720p when you already over 240 for competitive play!
 
Mav451

Yeah I have a hard time paying more than $200 for a i5 SKU - not about to change my policy now. The i5 10600KF being $237 in 1k units - well we'll see when that eventually happens. B&H's pre-order shows that as $278 lmao. If I'm paying $2xx, honestly, I expect an i7 SKU at that price.

My perspective - since taking advantage of Microcenter pricing in the past:
(e8400 = $199, i5 750 = $149, i5 4670k = $199, i5 6600k = $199...i5 10600K = ???)
 
You know, I don’t mind shelling out the cash for this CPU as benchmarks and reviews alone are pretty solid. It’s better than the i7 9700k in most gaming benchmarks and it’s ultimately cheaper. So not sure about the comment above about that as it’s a solid performer.

Additionally, this appears to spank the 3700X in a lot of gaming marks too.

twtk-campaign-1080.jpg

However, if budget and value is a concern coming from AM4 then this is clearly not the CPU for you. Clearly. Or if editing is your top priority. It’s a gaming CPU, and a fine one too.

But need to upgrade from some older cpu? It’s not a bad choice at all.
 
Eshelmen said:
You know, I don’t mind shelling out the cash for this CPU as benchmarks and reviews alone are pretty solid. It’s better than the i7 9700k in most gaming benchmarks and it’s ultimately cheaper. So not sure about the comment above about that as it’s a solid performer.

Additionally, this appears to spank the 3700X in a lot of gaming marks too.

However, if budget and value is a concern coming from AM4 then this is clearly not the CPU for you. Clearly. Or if editing is your top priority. It’s a gaming CPU, and a fine one too.

But need to upgrade from some older cpu? It’s not a bad choice at all.
Clearly you have too much reasoning and the ability to be objective on choosing processors. You don't belong here it's either AMD all hail Dr. Su or you're an intel fanboi
 
