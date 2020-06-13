Madison Heights Microcenter has 10600K in stock (x6) $319.99 + tax

You know, I don’t mind shelling out the cash for this CPU as benchmarks and reviews alone are pretty solid. It’s better than the i7 9700k in most gaming benchmarks and it’s ultimately cheaper. So not sure about the comment above about that as it’s a solid performer.Additionally, this appears to spank the 3700X in a lot of gaming marks too.However, if budget and value is a concern coming from AM4 then this is clearly not the CPU for you. Clearly. Or if editing is your top priority. It’s a gaming CPU, and a fine one too.But need to upgrade from some older cpu? It’s not a bad choice at all.