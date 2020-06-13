Madison Heights Microcenter has 10600K in stock (x6) $319.99 + tax

People who want to squeeze every FPS as possible for their high res monitors. This chip is pretty much the same as my 8700K, I can definitely tell the difference in games like BFV vs. my 3600 if you're playing competitive settings....who is buying those? Isn't the 3600X $200?
All I know is demand is pretty high for 10th gen unlocked chips. I'm sure they'll sell out quickly....who is buying those? Isn't the 3600X $200?
Gotta get those 10 extra frames at 720p when you already over 240 for competitive play!It's nuts. The 3600 is half the price, and it comes with a cooler. Once you factor in buying a cooler, and around $70 more for a decent Z490 motherboard (over a decent B450), you're paying around $250 more for a combo with the 10600K. At that price, you can get a 3900X combo for a similar price.
Is demand high? Or is supply low?All I know is demand is pretty high for 10th gen unlocked chips. I'm sure they'll sell out quickly.
Clearly you have too much reasoning and the ability to be objective on choosing processors. You don't belong here it's either AMD all hail Dr. Su or you're an intel fanboiYou know, I don’t mind shelling out the cash for this CPU as benchmarks and reviews alone are pretty solid. It’s better than the i7 9700k in most gaming benchmarks and it’s ultimately cheaper. So not sure about the comment above about that as it’s a solid performer.
Additionally, this appears to spank the 3700X in a lot of gaming marks too.
View attachment 253922
However, if budget and value is a concern coming from AM4 then this is clearly not the CPU for you. Clearly. Or if editing is your top priority. It’s a gaming CPU, and a fine one too.
But need to upgrade from some older cpu? It’s not a bad choice at all.