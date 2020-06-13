Madison Heights Microcenter has 10600K in stock (x6) $319.99 + tax SOLD OUT

People who want to squeeze every FPS as possible for their high res monitors. This chip is pretty much the same as my 8700K, I can definitely tell the difference in games like BFV vs. my 3600 if you're playing competitive settings....who is buying those? Isn't the 3600X $200?
All I know is demand is pretty high for 10th gen unlocked chips. I'm sure they'll sell out quickly....who is buying those? Isn't the 3600X $200?
Gotta get those 10 extra frames at 720p when you already over 240 for competitive play!It's nuts. The 3600 is half the price, and it comes with a cooler. Once you factor in buying a cooler, and around $70 more for a decent Z490 motherboard (over a decent B450), you're paying around $250 more for a combo with the 10600K. At that price, you can get a 3900X combo for a similar price.
Is demand high? Or is supply low?All I know is demand is pretty high for 10th gen unlocked chips. I'm sure they'll sell out quickly.
Clearly you have too much reasoning and the ability to be objective on choosing processors. You don't belong here it's either AMD all hail Dr. Su or you're an intel fanboiYou know, I don’t mind shelling out the cash for this CPU as benchmarks and reviews alone are pretty solid. It’s better than the i7 9700k in most gaming benchmarks and it’s ultimately cheaper. So not sure about the comment above about that as it’s a solid performer.
Additionally, this appears to spank the 3700X in a lot of gaming marks too.
View attachment 253922
However, if budget and value is a concern coming from AM4 then this is clearly not the CPU for you. Clearly. Or if editing is your top priority. It’s a gaming CPU, and a fine one too.
But need to upgrade from some older cpu? It’s not a bad choice at all.
A gaming cpu that is what, $50 cheaper than a 2+ year old 8700k? Color me impressed.You know, I don’t mind shelling out the cash for this CPU as benchmarks and reviews alone are pretty solid. It’s better than the i7 9700k in most gaming benchmarks and it’s ultimately cheaper. So not sure about the comment above about that as it’s a solid performer.
Additionally, this appears to spank the 3700X in a lot of gaming marks too.
View attachment 253922
However, if budget and value is a concern coming from AM4 then this is clearly not the CPU for you. Clearly. Or if editing is your top priority. It’s a gaming CPU, and a fine one too.
But need to upgrade from some older cpu? It’s not a bad choice at all.
Pffft... 1080p?! I play 480p with my 2080ti for maximum CPU bottleneck and framerate in super fast-paced twitch RTS or adventure games like that Total War game or Tomb Raider.You know, I don’t mind shelling out the cash for this CPU as benchmarks and reviews alone are pretty solid. It’s better than the i7 9700k in most gaming benchmarks and it’s ultimately cheaper. So not sure about the comment above about that as it’s a solid performer.
Additionally, this appears to spank the 3700X in a lot of gaming marks too.
View attachment 253922
However, if budget and value is a concern coming from AM4 then this is clearly not the CPU for you. Clearly. Or if editing is your top priority. It’s a gaming CPU, and a fine one too.
But need to upgrade from some older cpu? It’s not a bad choice at all.
The problem is it is overpriced at $320. This is the Hot Deals section after all, not a discussion about processors in general.You know, I don’t mind shelling out the cash for this CPU as benchmarks and reviews alone are pretty solid. It’s better than the i7 9700k in most gaming benchmarks and it’s ultimately cheaper. So not sure about the comment above about that as it’s a solid performer.
Additionally, this appears to spank the 3700X in a lot of gaming marks too.
View attachment 253922
However, if budget and value is a concern coming from AM4 then this is clearly not the CPU for you. Clearly. Or if editing is your top priority. It’s a gaming CPU, and a fine one too.
But need to upgrade from some older cpu? It’s not a bad choice at all.
That's not really the point of a hot deals discussion. As I've noted at least twice so far, $320 is too much for what you're getting. The 3700x at $60 cheaper is a better all around processor. If you're sold on Intel's gaming "prowess" then you probably already have an 8700k or better (which has also been available since 2017), which makes this processor redundant.Clearly you have too much reasoning and the ability to be objective on choosing processors. You don't belong here it's either AMD all hail Dr. Su or you're an intel fanboi
Agreed 100%. People should be turning off HT these days anyways due to unfix-able security issues.That's not really the point of a hot deals discussion. As I've noted at least twice so far, $320 is too much for what you're getting. The 3700x at $60 cheaper is a better all around processor. If you're sold on Intel's gaming "prowess" then you probably already have an 8700k or better (which has also been available since 2017), which makes this processor redundant.
This whole Intel launch is redundant with the exception of adding HT on lower end SKUs.
Why? This is absolutely absurd silliness. One, you should NEVER EVER do online banking on your PC. Your phone is 10000000% more secure. Second, the people using these exploits do not want or care to use these exploits on your PC and steal the Big Juicy Wet Asses #3 porn that you downloaded over the weekend.Agreed 100%. People should be turning off HT these days anyways due to unfix-able security issues.
Uh, what? You got a link or reasons for this belief?One, you should NEVER EVER do online banking on your PC. Your phone is 10000000% more secure.
The alternative "FWIW" might be that you can get 6C/12T for HALF the price of this "Hot Deal" from the competition if you want to take the time to overcome "user error" issues.FWIW, I won't touch AMD for another year/gen. Between both CPU and GPU issues/quirks I'll take Intel/Nvidia combo. I do not want to use special drivers nor roll back GPU drivers 'until it works'.
Intel/Nvidia costs more but there is something to be said about system stability when stock, and overclocked. Love my 9900k at 5ghz all core. I bought an AMD 5700xt, what a pile of trash. All it did was lead to hard locks even after a fresh win10 install. Firm pass on AMD as a whole currently.
Ya but no one wants a b450It's nuts. The 3600 is half the price, and it comes with a cooler. Once you factor in buying a cooler, and around $70 more for a decent Z490 motherboard (over a decent B450), you're paying around $250 more for a combo with the 10600K. At that price, you can get a 3900X combo for a similar price.
I can agree with everything you mention here. AMD still has a long road before their video cards are near NVidia level. I however have joined the AMD bandwagon again for CPU's and so far have not been disappointed. Have a 2600, 2600x and a 1920x, which is mainly just to throw some dollars at AMD to continue improving. The systems are not for gaming so they are a perfect price to performance sweet spot for what they do. My next gaming system will be a Zen system. Currently on a 7600k. I'm not a FPS elitist with my 1660 Super so a 3x00/4x00 will be just fine.FWIW, I won't touch AMD for another year/gen. Between both CPU and GPU issues/quirks I'll take Intel/Nvidia combo. I do not want to use special drivers nor roll back GPU drivers 'until it works'.
Intel/Nvidia costs more but there is something to be said about system stability when stock, and overclocked. Love my 9900k at 5ghz all core. I bought an AMD 5700xt, what a pile of trash. All it did was lead to hard locks even after a fresh win10 install. Firm pass on AMD as a whole currently.
I think the opposite, this CPU is stronger at lower resolution (e.g. 1080P) + high refresh rate gaming use cases relative to comparable Ryzen parts. At 1440P and higher, CPUs have plateaued across the board.People who want to squeeze every FPS as possible for their high res monitors.
For those of you exclusively gaming, I can see how the Core i5-10600K makes sense. I should point out that under realistic gaming conditions, it's ~6% faster than the 3700X as seen in our 1080p data with the RTX 2080 Ti across 7 games. That margin is reduced to just 3% at 1440p
Good catch, I meant high-refreshI think the opposite, this CPU is stronger at lower resolution (e.g. 1080P) + high refresh rate gaming use cases relative to comparable Ryzen parts. At 1440P and higher, CPUs have plateaued across the board.
From Techspot's review:
The only caveat is where your high refresh monitor caps out. If you play a lot of a certain game that runs at 180FPS on Ryzen and 200FPS on Intel, but you have a 144Hz monitor, you're not going to see a difference. If you have one that runs at 160FPS on Intel and 130FPS on Ryzen, you might.Good catch, I meant high-refresh
That's why they got 240hz and 360hz monitors now!The only caveat is where your high refresh monitor caps out. If you play a lot of a certain game that runs at 180FPS on Ryzen and 200FPS on Intel, but you have a 144Hz monitor, you're not going to see a difference. If you have one that runs at 160FPS on Intel and 130FPS on Ryzen, you might.
*These are just made up numbers. They don't represent any game or the relative benchmarks of any game in particular.