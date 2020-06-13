Madison Heights Microcenter has 10600K in stock (x6) $319.99 + tax SOLD OUT

/dev/null said: Agreed 100%. People should be turning off HT these days anyways due to unfix-able security issues. Click to expand...

Why? This is absolutely absurd silliness. One, you should NEVER EVER do online banking on your PC. Your phone is 10000000% more secure. Second, the people using these exploits do not want or care to use these exploits on your PC and steal the Big Juicy Wet Asses #3 porn that you downloaded over the weekend.Seriously, some of you need to get it together. The Government is not targeting you, the hackers are NOT targeting you. Chances are, you're a very unremarkable and boring target for them.Also, you guys can image your drive and restore it in a matter of minutes and should be doing this a few times a week to eliminate any chance whatsoever of people infecting your PC thru a web browser or game crack or whatever the case may be. Any modern PC game should be installed to D: and you can install those game installers / front-ends / loaders ( for example Battle.net or Steam ) and they will find those games in seconds and re-add the desktop launch icons without you having to re-download 130GB's of COD Warzone or 90GB's of World of Warcraft, etc etc.Use your heads, don't be lazy and def do not feed into any of this security BS that the news likes to scare you with. I mean, it's laughable.