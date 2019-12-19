Made myself some Hats for my Fans!

Discussion in 'Overclocking & Cooling' started by notarat, Mar 26, 2014.

    notarat

    notarat [H]ard|Gawd

    I love my Noctuas, but I hate the looks of them. I think they picked their particular color scheme specifically to generate hate.

    So...I decided the make some hats for them to cover them up.

    Old pic of my system showing the Noctuas (and my old 7970s)
    [​IMG]

    The Noctuas just look way outta place

    I hopped into 123Design and generated a cover for them, then threw it into the Maker software to flip it so that the grill section is on the bottom (otherwise I'd have to print supports for the grill, wasting time & filament)
    [​IMG]

    Then I printed out a prototype of the hats. (I print my prototypes at low resolution and use only 10% fill so I can print them faster, but that makes them weaker than the finished product)
    [​IMG]

    Then I tested the fitment of the cover.
    [​IMG]

    The cover fits tight enough that there is ZERO worry about vibration. I thought I was gonna break it removing the cover from the fan, to be honest.

    All I need to do now is throw on a spool of whatever color I want, then print the final hats.

    The really cool thing is, since I have the 120mm x 120mm design done, I can scale it down for any fan from 40mm up to 230mm. I can also do Dual/Triple/Quad hats by simply copying and pasting the 120mm into a new file (2,3, or 4 times) and then remove a section and join them, then print them.
     
  Mar 26, 2014 #2
    DraginDime

    DraginDime [H]ard|Gawd

    awesome fan covers. They look pretty killer. Good job sir!
     
  Mar 27, 2014 #3
    oldbigisugly

    oldbigisugly Limp Gawd

    still ugly because its noctua
     
  Mar 27, 2014 #4
    Unknown-One

    Unknown-One [H]ardForum Junkie

    Noctua make black fans now :rolleyes:

    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 27, 2014 #5
    jkjambo

    jkjambo Limp Gawd

    lol :D


    how many times you're looking at fans?
    maybe they are ugly, but they are best!
     
  Mar 27, 2014 #6
    Bluesun311

    Bluesun311 2[H]4U

    That is simply ingenious. I'm a really big Noctua enthusiast, I think you really do get a quieter system that has great airflow if you use their products, but they really are hideous. I suspect the color scheme is more just about Noctua "standing out" amongst all the rest. At any rate I use a Sharpie marker to hand paint them black. It's a pain in the ass but they look much better.
     
  Mar 27, 2014 #7
    caddys83

    caddys83 2[H]4U

    Whoa! :eek:
     
  Mar 27, 2014 #8
    Activate: AMD

    Activate: AMD [H]ard|Gawd

    Cool idea. also, [bimg] tags are cool
     
  Mar 28, 2014 #9
    oldbigisugly

    oldbigisugly Limp Gawd

    I bought myself a noctua 120mm then i switched back to antec truequiet .... >_<
     
  Mar 28, 2014 #10
    JayJapanB

    JayJapanB [H]ard|Gawd

    Don't talk smack about Noctua.
     
  Mar 28, 2014 #11
    cubsfan-budman

    cubsfan-budman Limp Gawd

    Pedro Cerrano would love it.

    "Hats for fans. Keep fans warm."
     
  Mar 28, 2014 #12
    magoo

    magoo [H]ardForum Junkie

    I thought it was about making hats for people who you knew......
    like hats in TF2.....:eek::eek:

    Noctura fans are FUGLY, you can't fix it......

    Even those black ones look like a rat chewed on the end of the fan blade.
     
  Mar 28, 2014 #13
    Unknown-One

    Unknown-One [H]ardForum Junkie

    Vortex control notches. They create controlled turbulence that smooths out the audio profile of the fans.

    Normal fans tend to generate audio at one or two peak frequencies. Humans perceive this as droning, whining, or buzzing. The control notches effectively take the energy that would have all converged on ONE peak frequency and spread it out over the entire frequency range.

    End result? Fans that sound quieter and smoother when used stand-alone.

    There is a down-side to this design, though. If you intend to silence your case using noise-canceling foam, then you'll run into trouble with Noctua fans. Noise canceling foam only works on very narrow frequency ranges, which is good for killing the drone of normal fans that produce most of their sound at one or two peak frequencies... but not so good for killing most of the wide-band audio produced by Noctua fans.
     
  Mar 28, 2014 #14
    notarat

    notarat [H]ard|Gawd

    "someone" gets it! (finally)

    For the 140x280 fans on my Radiator
    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 29, 2014 #15
    Hazakins

    Hazakins [H]Lite

    Thats Rad.
     
  Mar 29, 2014 #16
    notarat

    notarat [H]ard|Gawd

    I've got some more pics of the ones I'll be making when I get my next 3D Printer with a dual extruder head.

    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 29, 2014 #17
    W.Feather

    W.Feather Hard DC'er for Aug 2012/ Feb 2019

    Wouldya mind shrinking your pics slightly mate ;)


    Otherwise looks pretty slick, wish I had a 3D printer, all my experience with them is on test samples of PET for the mechanical properties, never anything cool like this :p
     
  Mar 29, 2014 #18
    jojo69

    jojo69 [H]ardForum Junkie

    and here I thought we were all getting notarat baseball caps
     
  Mar 31, 2014 #19
    Nexillus

    Nexillus [H]ard|Gawd

    Those are pretty sweet! Nice job on them!
     
  Mar 31, 2014 #20
    JayJapanB

    JayJapanB [H]ard|Gawd

    Pair them with better parts.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    ...Would you prefer Corsair "Lego" fans?
     
  Apr 4, 2014 #21
    notarat

    notarat [H]ard|Gawd

    I updated my design to allow me to print whatever color fan cover I want and then "snap-in" whatever color/design of grill I want to pair with it.
    [​IMG]

    This allows me to mix/match whatever colors I want for my fan cover with whatever colors I want for my grills
     
  Apr 8, 2014 #22
    notarat

    notarat [H]ard|Gawd

    I made a slot-load design so that the grill can be changed by simply sliding it out.
    [​IMG]


    Here's the cover and grill
    [​IMG]


    Here's the assembled cover/grill
    [​IMG]

    Keep in mind the opening on the prototype cover is 120mm while the grill is 118mm. I did that so I can see how the grill lines up with the cover when inserted into the cover through the slot.

    The inner frame of a 120mm fan is only 116mm wide. I measured it with a caliper on the Akasa Viper Fans, 2 different 120mm Corsair fans, and my spare Noctua 120mm. The final cover will have an opening of 118mm so it perfectly matches the grill and doesn't impede air flow.
     
  Apr 9, 2014 #23
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Or you could get some black vinyl dye and dye them. Probably a lot less work, and also won't restrict airflow at all. :p
     
  Dec 19, 2019 at 4:25 PM #24
    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    It's too bad you can get clear plastic print without resorting to a resin printer
     
  Dec 19, 2019 at 4:30 PM #25
    jojo69

    jojo69 [H]ardForum Junkie

    holy necro batman
     
  Dec 19, 2019 at 4:36 PM #26
    notarat

    notarat [H]ard|Gawd

    best I've found is a frosted effect


    Motorcycle.jpg
     
  Dec 19, 2019 at 5:04 PM #27
    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    Necro threads are justified if there is context. And 2014 is not that necro. I've seen threads from 2009 necroed.
     
  Dec 20, 2019 at 10:13 AM #28
    Arcygenical

    Arcygenical Will Watercool for Crack

    Cura has a "print mold option" aka prints the reverse of the damn thing, and makes a mold.

    Grease that puppy up with vaseline and pour in epoxy resin.
     
  Dec 20, 2019 at 1:16 PM #29
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Nice!

    I always pictured myself solving this issue with some vinyl dye.
     
  Dec 20, 2019 at 1:18 PM #30
    Zarathustra[H]

    Lol.

    While I forgot about this thread and my original reply from 2014, it looks like I haven't changed my mind in the last 5+ years :p


    At least I'm consistent :p
     
  Dec 20, 2019 at 1:56 PM #31
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    it's still in the "top ten" necros
     
