Made myself some Hats for my Fans!

I love my Noctuas, but I hate the looks of them. I think they picked their particular color scheme specifically to generate hate. So...I decided the make some hats for them to cover them up. Old pic of my system showing the Noctuas (and my old 7970s) The Noctuas just look way outta place I hopped into 123Design and generated a cover for them, then threw it into the Maker software to flip it so that the grill section is on the bottom (otherwise I'd have to print supports for the grill, wasting time & filament) Then I printed out a prototype of the hats. (I print my prototypes at low resolution and use only 10% fill so I can print them faster, but that makes them weaker than the finished product) Then I tested the fitment of the cover. The cover fits tight enough that there is ZERO worry about vibration. I thought I was gonna break it removing the cover from the fan, to be honest. All I need to do now is throw on a spool of whatever color I want, then print the final hats. The really cool thing is, since I have the 120mm x 120mm design done, I can scale it down for any fan from 40mm up to 230mm. I can also do Dual/Triple/Quad hats by simply copying and pasting the 120mm into a new file (2,3, or 4 times) and then remove a section and join them, then print them.