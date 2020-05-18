Madden Bowl Winner Didn't Use A QB, Or Throw A Single Pass

erek
erek
"Lining up under C was...Washington punter Tress Way, and it didn’t matter one bit, as he ran running play after running play after running play on his way to a 17-0 win in the final.
I’ve seen some people using this as an excuse to make fun of Madden, but really, I would rather see it the other way, and argue that in the actual NFL maybe Mitch Wishnowsky needs to be taking some snaps on 1st down this season."
https://kotaku.com/madden-bowl-won-without-throwing-a-single-pass-1843511316
