Macrium Reflect Home 20% off - $55.96 Single - $111.96 4pack - till 4-11-2021

I was using Paragon partition manager backup w/ incremental as my backup solution but I wanted something newer. I was thinking of AOMEI Backupper Pro since a 1 year license was free today but it's 1 year then it stops working. A "lifetime" was $22 today but I didn't like the restrictions. 2 PC installs with 1 possible transfer allowed then you have to buy a new license, if I understand it correctly. I wanted something closer to my old Acronis True Image Home, but I hate the new Acronis True Image as it is bundled with some kind of really bad antivirus/antimalware and it can't be disabled completely from what I read on Acronis' forum without turning off various services manually that cripple some of the backup program features lol. It's also subscription but they do offer a classic perpetual license to older acronis users, still not having the option to not install the anti virus/malware was a deal breaker.



I heard all kinds of good things about Macrium but I never installed the free version before and was thinking of trying it today but saw there was a sale so I just bought the Home version outright. Personally I wanted the encrypt option that isn't in the free version, so I didn't mind paying for it and the other features.