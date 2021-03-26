Macrium Reflect Home 20% off - $55.96 Single - $111.96 4pack - till 4-11-2021

https://www.macrium.com/easter

20% off for Macrium Reflect Home License.
$55.96 Single PC License
$111.96 4xPC Licenses
Purchase is for v7 but gives a free upgrade to v8 of Macrium Refelct Home when it is released.

I rarely see this on sale, but it looks like an easter special so I guess it lasts till then.

Edit: Ends April 11, 2021
 
I'm a fan, too, but I've never needed anything but the free edition. I'm a little curious about v8. I've been seeing banner ads saying that it's "coming soon" for months.
 
Might buy this. Recently uninstalled the trial of the paid version because it's just a little too expensive at $70 given the alternatives. Main reason I considered paid version was for delta level differential backups and restores (being able to disk-level restore only changed blocks is way faster than restoring entire drive).

Also got annoyed it didn't support disk-cloning to a smaller sized drive (i.e. 1TB -> 256GB). It only disk-clones to an equal or larger sized drive. Meanwhile free alternatives like EASEUS do support that.
 
Same, just used the free version last week to migrate to a new PC; but the rare sale makes me want to support a great product I've used for years; anyone know what the commercial version will get people who have mainly been using the free versions just to do clones/migrations?

EDIT: Man, I <3 the ignore feature
 
I was using Paragon partition manager backup w/ incremental as my backup solution but I wanted something newer. I was thinking of AOMEI Backupper Pro since a 1 year license was free today but it's 1 year then it stops working. A "lifetime" was $22 today but I didn't like the restrictions. 2 PC installs with 1 possible transfer allowed then you have to buy a new license, if I understand it correctly. I wanted something closer to my old Acronis True Image Home, but I hate the new Acronis True Image as it is bundled with some kind of really bad antivirus/antimalware and it can't be disabled completely from what I read on Acronis' forum without turning off various services manually that cripple some of the backup program features lol. It's also subscription but they do offer a classic perpetual license to older acronis users, still not having the option to not install the anti virus/malware was a deal breaker.

I heard all kinds of good things about Macrium but I never installed the free version before and was thinking of trying it today but saw there was a sale so I just bought the Home version outright. Personally I wanted the encrypt option that isn't in the free version, so I didn't mind paying for it and the other features.
 
I just used CloneZilla the other day to migrate from one disk to another. It is an OpenSource tool that does many of these functions quite well. It is not a tool you use from within windows, so don't think of it as being equivalent to Macrium in that way. If you need to image a machine, clone a disk and all that it works great. I have used Macrium, it works, and no complaints.
 
id have boughten this 10x over if it wasnt required to repurchase every time they release a new version. if it were a one and done i'd pay twice as much even. In a world of recurring subscriptions etc, i want to purchase a lifetime and move on. Not add 100 to my monthly subs and annual subs etc.
 
