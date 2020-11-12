macOS Big Sur is now available to download

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"Devices that could run macOS Catalina that aren’t making the cut for the Big Sur update include the 2012 MacBook Airs, the mid-2012 and early-2013 MacBook Pros, the 2012 and 2013 Mac minis, and 2012 and 2013 iMacs. If you’re not sure whether your Mac is compatible, you can identify it by following Apple’s guide here."
https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/12/21562585/macos-11-big-sur-apple-mac-download-available-now
