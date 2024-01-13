MacBook Pro, Apple M1, 1 TB, 16 GB, 2020, 13.3", Space Gray. Great condition!

D

dak125

Dec 14, 2002
Hello,

Selling my personal, 2020 MacBook Pro. I purchased this laptop in August of 2021 as a certified refurbished unit directly from Apple. It operates flawlessly. I’m only selling because I purchased a 14” MBP.

Sale includes the laptop, charger, cable, and the original box. I plan on shipping UPS Ground with insurance. Asking $1000 shipped. Paypal or a cashiers check are acceptable forms of payment.

-Apple M1 8 core CPU / 8 core GPU
-13.3" Screen
-16 GB RAM
-1 TB SSD
-Space Gray
-Touch Bar

Condition is very good. There are a couple of minor scratches on the screen and top of the case which I tried capturing in photos. Let me know if you have any questions.

Thanks,
Jonathan
 

