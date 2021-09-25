MacBook Air A1932 EMC 3184 Won't Power On

Does anyone have experience with a non-booting (no power) MacBook? I tried testing power with a USB C tester and the tester constantly reboots: .
The second USB C port does not receive any power at all, according to the tester. Is the USB C port supposed to receive 20 V or 5 V? Can this be fixed by replacing the USB C board, or is it more complex?
