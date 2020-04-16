Mac Pro Can Now Be Customized With Radeon Pro W5700X Graphics Cards

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,686
Pretty nice! But a little late to the party?
"Selecting the Radeon Pro W5700X adds an additional $600 to the price of the Mac Pro, with Apple also offering an option to add two Radeon Pro W5700X graphics cards for a total of $1,600. It's also available as a standalone purchase for $1,000.
These graphic card options are in addition to the default Radeon Pro 580X and Radeon Pro Vega II and Duo options that were already available."
https://www.macrumors.com/2020/04/15/mac-pro-radeon-pro-w5700x-graphics-now-available/
"Selecting the Radeon Pro W5700X adds an additional $600 to the price of the Mac Pro, with Apple also offering an option to add two Radeon Pro W5700X graphics cards for a total of $1,600. It's also available as a standalone purchase for $1,000.
These graphic card options are in addition to the default Radeon Pro 580X and Radeon Pro Vega II and Duo options that were already available."
https://www.macrumors.com/2020/04/15/mac-pro-radeon-pro-w5700x-graphics-now-available/