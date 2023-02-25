Mac Mini 2012 upgraded, ASUS Zenbook (QHD screen), Asus 2in1 laptop, Asus VivoPC Tiny Desktop. Visiting Tampa for a week or so sale.

I live in Canada. I'll be visiting Tampa for about a week in a few days. I can bring any of these items down wiht me and then ship it.
The desktops are in very good condition. The laptops less so, but I'll try to post pics soon.
All prices shipped continental US and OBO.
Mac Mini - late 2012 - $300
- 2.3 Ghz Intel Core i7
- 16 GB DDR3 RAM
- 1TB Crucial MX300 SSD
- 1TB Original Apple HD
- OSX Mojave 10.14.6 (Can be upgraded to Catalina)
ASUS Zenbook UX305CA-UHM4T - $120
- 13.3" screen
- 3200 x 1800 resolution
- Intel Core m3-6Y30
- 8GB RAM
- 256 GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Bought from Windows Store/Signature edition
- Very lightweight
- One review
Asus TP401MA-US22T 2-in-1 Laptop - $100
- 4 GB LPDDR4
- 500 GB SSD + 64 GB emmc
- 14" 1080p touchscreen
- Intel Pentium 2.7GHz Processor, Pentium Silver N5000
- Windows 10 Pro (seems to be updatable to 11)
- 2.86 pounds
- More Specs and actual pictures coming soon.
Asus VivoPC-VM40B-02 Desktop - $80
- 7.48 x 2.21 x 7.48 inches
- Intel Celeron 1007U Processor
- 8GB DDR3
- 60 GB OCZ SSD (Can take a 3.5" HD).
- Windows 10
- 2 x USB 3.0
- 4 x USB 2.0
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x VGA(D-Sub)-Out
- 1 x RJ45 LAN
- 1 x Optical S/PDIF out
- 3 x Audio Jack(s) (Line in/Mic in/Speaker out)
iPad 2nd Gen in good condition. $40 each
- iOS v. 9.3.5
- Silver
- They each come with a case. One case is still in good condition. The other is a little worn on the edges.