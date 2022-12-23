MAC address not in OUI list - how to determine vendor?

Using the client list in my router, I found a device that has a MAC address 16:68:EF:E78:90, which doesn't match up with any entry in the OUI database. Web searches point to sites that use that same OUI database.Any other ways to ID this device?Could this device be a wireless car key fob? Do car key fobs have IP addresses?PS: Now that I have it all set up I am loving my ASUS XT8 mesh router.