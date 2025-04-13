M30P10 HDR1000?

Hello,
I got one of these a couple of days ago and have been going back and forth with KTC with cryptic responses . I only have a OSD menu item for HDR600. Should I have one for HDR1000 (that is what this claims to be). Is “normal” HDR1000? Any help is appreciated!
I got one of these a couple of days ago and have been going back and forth with KTC with cryptic responses . I only have a OSD menu item for HDR600. Should I have one for HDR1000 (that is what this claims to be). Is “normal” HDR1000? Any help is appreciated!