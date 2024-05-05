M3 Air connected to two 6K Pro Display XDR

I realize this is a niche question, but I’ll give it a shot anyway. The specs of MacBook Air with M3 say it supports two external displays when its lid is closed: one with up to 6K resolution and another up to 5K.
Does anyone know what happens if you close the lid on an M3 Air and connect two 6K Pro Display XDR to it? Will one of them display at native 6K and the other be limited to sending a 5K signal only?
(I’m just curious. I realize if someone has 2 XDRs, they probably wouldn’t be using an Air.)
