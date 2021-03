I pulled the trigger on a Gigabyte M27Q and it seems like it will work well, and being on sale didn't hurt. However I have a stuck pixel that shows if there is a white background on the desktop. I have not seen it in a game yet. I tried running jscreenfix first for 15 minutes, then 20, then one hour and it did not change. Should I try to run it overnight or do I need to RMA and hope I don't get another bad panel.