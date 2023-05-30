m2 sata ssd 2242(42mm) compatibility with the motherboard

Strange bird
Hello, I'm interested in whether this m2 disk (length 42mm, i.e. 2242 version) goes on this motherboard, in the m2_2 place?
I broke the holder for the 2280 version on the m2_2 socket, and now I can no longer insert m2 sata discs 2280 version(80mm long).
m.2 ssd sata Interface M.2/B-M-Key (SATA 6Gb/s):
https://www.transcend-info.com/Products/No-981
MBO:
https://www.asrock.com/mb/amd/b450m steel legend/#Specification
I assume it should fit and work, but I'm not sure.
