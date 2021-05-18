M1 successor should be coming this summer

https://www.xda-developers.com/new-...Q9VLqVnnZ3x4DrSIGDssuTeJ-XmY_kCRNxfxP9hOaoF6Q
TLDR;
8 big, 2 little ( previous 4 & 4)
Bigger graphics 16 or 32 cores up from 8
64GB Ram ceiling
Better I/O with more port availability
Built on TSMC’s new N5P process, M1’s we’re on N5
No word yet on IPC or Clock speed changes.
TLDR;
8 big, 2 little ( previous 4 & 4)
Bigger graphics 16 or 32 cores up from 8
64GB Ram ceiling
Better I/O with more port availability
Built on TSMC’s new N5P process, M1’s we’re on N5
No word yet on IPC or Clock speed changes.