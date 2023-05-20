M1 Macbook pro 16", Sonnet Thunderbolt 4 dock, SF600 Platinum, Z490I ITX mobo

Jan 20, 2010
Space Gray Macbook Pro M1 10core CPU/16 core GPU/16G RAM/512G SSD - 1750$

Like new. Bought this for my dad, unfortunately one of his main apps didnt work well on mac so he couldnt make the switch. Lightly used for about a month, has been sitting in the box since then waiting for me to get around to posting it. comes in original shipping box, apple box, charger, magsafe cable, etc.

purchase date 12/28/22, so still has ~7 months of original warranty left



Sonnet 11 Thunderbolt 4 dock - 140$

same usage as above macbook, about a month. all original accessories (power supply, TB4 cable) but no original box, sorry

on sale now for 199$, so asking 140$


Corsair SF600 Platinum - 100$

Gigabyte Z490I Aorus Ultra ITX motherboard - 100$

all accessories included.



will need some time to get and post pics of everything, should be this weekend. thanks!
 
