M1 Macbook pro 16" - price drop!, ASUS TUF 3080 - 350$, Dragonfly Red DAC, Z490I ITX... more!

prices are negotiable, shoot me an offer! if i'm way off with prices let me know. all prices shipped.

FREE switch games for the first 2 buyers... :LOL: i have Terreria and Bomberman

Space Gray Macbook Pro M1 10core CPU/16 core GPU/16G RAM/512G SSD - 1400$
Like new. Bought this for my dad, unfortunately one of his main apps didnt work well on mac so he couldnt make the switch. Lightly used for about a month, has been sitting in the box since then waiting for me to get around to posting it. comes in original shipping box, apple box, charger, magsafe cable, etc.
purchase date 12/28/22, so still has ~6 months of original warranty left


ASUS TUF RTX 3080 10G LHR - 350$
original owner, never mined, light usage for only a few months before i switched to mac for work. pretty much mint.


Sonnet 11 Thunderbolt 4 dock - 140$ SOLD

2018 iPad Pro 11" space gray 256G wifi - 275$ SOLD

iPad Pro keyboard folio for 11" - 100$
lightly used - tiny bit of dust on it but otherwise like new. fits all models 2018 and up



Gigabyte Z490I Aorus Ultra ITX motherboard - 60$
all accessories included.

AudioQuest Dragonfly Red v1.0 - 80$

PicoPSU 150xt with power brick and 2x3 SATA power - 75$

Supermicro C2750 + 8G RAM + Antec ISK110 case - 150$
used for pfsense for a few years. has a noctua fan attached for near silent operation. 4 nics, 8 cores, 8G Kingston RAM. case has a built-in PSU so this is ready to plug in and go.


sorry for the delay, finally took and posted pics: (EDIT: oops forgot pics of the corsair psu dangit...)

pics:
 
Last edited:
Which version of the DragonFly do you have? Assuming that I'm reading the website correctly, the latter versions are compatible with the iPhone/Android.
 
hey, iirc i was able to use the AQ app to update firmware, so its > v1.2

let me verify this for you though, because i also have a Black and hopefully i'm not mixing them up in my head!

im travelling for work right now so i'll post when i'm back home and able to plug it in and check for sure.(y)
 
oof forgot about this again - dragonfly red is a v1.0

Screenshot 2023-07-06.000326@2x.png


Screenshot 2023-07-06.000325@2x.png



and a bump for price drops!
 
