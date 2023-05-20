M1 Macbook pro 16", iPad Pro 11", Sonnet TB4 dock, SF600 Platinum, Z490I ITX, picoPSU 150... more!

Space Gray Macbook Pro M1 10core CPU/16 core GPU/16G RAM/512G SSD - 1750$

Sonnet 11 Thunderbolt 4 dock - 140$

lightly used - tiny bit of dust on it but otherwise like new. fits all models 2018 and up

Corsair SF600 Platinum - 100$



Gigabyte Z490I Aorus Ultra ITX motherboard - 100$

AudioQuest Dragonfly Red - 100$

PicoPSU 150xt with power brick and 2x3 SATA power - 75$

Supermicro C2750 + 8G RAM + Antec ISK110 case - 150$

prices are negotiable, shoot me an offer! if i'm way off with prices let me know. all prices shipped.FREE switch games for the first 2 buyers...i have Terreria and BombermanLike new. Bought this for my dad, unfortunately one of his main apps didnt work well on mac so he couldnt make the switch. Lightly used for about a month, has been sitting in the box since then waiting for me to get around to posting it. comes in original shipping box, apple box, charger, magsafe cable, etc.purchase date 12/28/22, so still has ~7 months of original warranty leftsame usage as above macbook, about a month. all original accessories (power supply, TB4 cable) but no original box, sorryon sale now for 199$, so asking 140$ipad is in great condition, one super tiny nick on the screen, and dropped once on the corner over a year ago - no issuespictures of the corner and screen here:comes with a beatup keyboard folio - or you can take the new one below (its for the new gen with larger camera hole on the back but it fits the older models too)all accessories included.used for pfsense for a few years. has a noctua fan attached for near silent operation. 4 nics, 8 cores, 8G Kingston RAM. case has a built-in PSU so this is ready to plug in and go.sorry for the delay, finally took and posted pics: (EDIT: oops forgot pics of the corsair psu dangit...)