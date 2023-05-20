M1 Macbook pro 16" - final price drop. Dragonfly Red DAC, iPad folio keyboard, picoPSU

prices are negotiable, shoot me an offer! if i'm way off with prices let me know. all prices shipped.



Space Gray Macbook Pro M1 10core CPU/16 core GPU/16G RAM/512G SSD - 1350$

Like new. Bought this for my dad, unfortunately one of his main apps didnt work well on mac so he couldnt make the switch. Lightly used for about a month, has been sitting in the box since then waiting for me to get around to posting it. comes in original shipping box, apple box, charger, magsafe cable, etc.

purchase date 12/28/22, so still has ~6 months of original warranty left



iPad Pro keyboard folio for 11" - 90$

lightly used - tiny bit of dust on it but otherwise like new. fits all models 2018 and up



AudioQuest Dragonfly Red v1.0 - 80$



PicoPSU 150xt with power brick and 2x3 SATA power - 75$



ASUS TUF RTX 3080 10G LHR - 350$ SOLD



Sonnet 11 Thunderbolt 4 dock - 140$ SOLD



2018 iPad Pro 11" space gray 256G wifi - 275$ SOLD



Gigabyte Z490I Aorus Ultra ITX motherboard - 60$ Sold





pics: