M1 Mac Mini vs 2019 i3 Macbook Air

Can someone school me on the performance differences between the two? My wife is a teacher and last year for Christmas I got her the Macbook Air. At the time she wasn't really using it that much, but that has changed. With remote learning she is on it all day long. It really just isn't keeping up with the load she is using it for and needs something better. The Air was her first Mac and she really can't/wont go back to windows.



So my question really is, is the Mac Mini M1 an upgrade from an base model air? or should I look for something better? I am not a Mac guy.