M/B for quiet itx build (ryzen 3): x570, B450, x470 or wait for B550?

Looking for a M/B recommendations for my new Ryzen 3 mini-ITX build.



Main priorities are 1440p gaming, low noise/silence, and having enough M.2 storage for normal use, perhaps between 2 to 4TB NVMe. Will probably buy a normal 12TB HDD as well just for slower storage... Already bought my peripherals and have an RTX 2070 super (and a quiet 3rd party cooler) but my new ITX case should arrive within 5 weeks so I don't need to rush into a decison and can take my time....



And now I need to decide on the motherboard. I don't mind paying more for something, as long as I get something reasonable for it, such as increased quality, speed or features that I care about. But not going to waste money on things that aren't useful to me, so going to avoid thunderbolt and similar features. As for M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0, for twice the cost I'm not sure what "real world" advantage this gives me over fast PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives seem very fast already.... And x570 seems to be twice as expensive as B450...



Open to suggestions....