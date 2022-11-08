M.2 SSD port not detecting anything

Hate to think I burnt it out using a PCIE extender from a old Asus Z170 motherboard as a backup.

Any remedy to this? I installed every latest driver with my Z690 motherboard and updated to the latest Bios.

The M.2 slot is located near the CPU on top the other X3 M.2 slots work fine. I guess Asus boards are not a TUF as they used to be.