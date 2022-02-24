m.2 slow read speeds and faster write speeds? WTF

So my system is currently an asus b550-i with 5900x, 3080fe, 32gb of G.SKILL TridentZ 3200 CL14 memory, 2TB WD black sn850 as primary and ADATA XPG SX8200 pro as secondary.Answering a question for another user had me run crystal disk mark which I hadn't for a while on the XPG drive. It was not right with 1.5G read and 2.4G write at 27% capacity. Last time I did this, it was "normal" which was around 3.1G write, and around 2.8G write. (brand new on a bare naked drive after initial build, it was 3.4G and 2.9G IIRC).Why the heck is read so slow? Of note, since my last "normal" check, I have swapped from a 3700x to a 5900x and replaced some corsaire vengeance LP 3200 CL-16 that wasn't playing well with the 5900x, and swapped from a silicon power u70 to the WD drive. Enough changes to have to re-auth windows.Any ideas what might cause the above? It's a new pattern of behavior to me and google doesn't want to talk about anything other than slow writes.