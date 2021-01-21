M.2 NVMe SSD not being recognized by BIOS on crash after adding RTX 3080

I just recently swapped my 1070 to an 3080. It plays well but I've experienced random crashes when away from the PC and when I come back I find the BIOS screen without the SSD being recognized. The only way to get it to work is doing a CMOS reset. Could it be the PSU is not enough?



It's restarting with error WHEA UNCORRECTABLE ERROR. It was working fine for a few hours, now happens on every Window restart.