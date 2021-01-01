M.2 NVMe question 2x vs. 4x speed question.

Format _C:
I replaced my Inland 256GB drive that I got for my new Ryzen 7 3700X build back in March with a KINGSTON RBUSNS8154P3256GJ3 that I pulled from my new Asus F512DA to replace with a 1TB one anyway the Inland one only showed up as "PCIe SSD" but the transfer mode stated "PCIe 3.0 x4 | PCIe 3.0 x4 however the Kingston I replaced it with only show as "PCIe 3.0 x2 | PCIe 3.0 x2"
My question is while the Kingston is only 2x can it be faster then the cheap 4x Inland one? To me the whole computer feels much faster and things load more quickly then they did before I can't find much details on the Kingston probably since it was made and sold for OEM use so it is not a mainstream consumer model.
I did not do a reinstall of Windows 10 I used clonezilla and I cloned the Inland to an external HDD and I then cloned the Kingston to another external HDD to save the OEM image from the Asus notebook I then copied that image from the HDD to the source SSD both are 256GB
Thanks
