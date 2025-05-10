M.2 drive motherboard standoffs??????

Deadjasper
Went to install an m.2 NVMe drive on an Asus MB and found that the standoff was installed in the 22110 hole. I needed it to be in the 2280 hole. I thought the damned thing just screwed into the MB but hell no, it appears to be a press fit. Noooo, I said to myself, it can't be this stupid. Well, apparently it is. How are you supposed to move said standoff and install it into the proper hole? What are my options at this point?
TIA
PS - I really don't trust press fit anything.
