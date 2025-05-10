  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
M.2 drive motherboard standoffs??????

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,722
Went to install an m.2 NVMe drive on an Asus MB and found that the standoff was installed in the 22110 hole. I needed it to be in the 2280 hole. I thought the damned thing just screwed into the MB but hell no, it appears to be a press fit. Noooo, I said to myself, it can't be this stupid. Well, apparently it is. How are you supposed to move said standoff and install it into the proper hole? What are my options at this point?

TIA

PS - I really don't trust press fit anything.
 
pics or shins! :p

But anyway, usually the standoff is screwed into a permanant threaded insert, and if they aren't installed they'll be taped to a bag in the box with the screws.
 
