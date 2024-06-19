M.2 drive in a SSD Enclosure as Boot Drive?

Cannibal Corpse
[H]ard|Gawd
I am trying to replace my existing SSD drive, and I was thinking maybe to get a fast M.2 and a SSD enclosure and clone the existing drive onto this setup. Would I be still limited to my motherboard's onboard SATA data transfer?
This is for an older, "period correct" gaming XP/VISTA/Win7 gaming PC that I am using, with the following specs:
Intel QuadCore Core-i7-4790 3800MHz
ASRock B85 Killer
2GB Kingston DDR3 HyperX KHX1600C9D3/2GX
2GB Kingston DDR3 HyperX KHX1600C9D3/2GX
Creative SB0880 X-Fi
GeForce GTX 980Ti
What would you recommend?
Many thanks in advance!
