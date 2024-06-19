M.2 drive in a SSD Enclosure as Boot Drive?

1 PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 PCIe 2.0 x16, 2 PCIe 2.0 x1, 3 PCI

By ssd enclosure do you mean a PCIe to m.2, the sata should not be involved4.0x1 (or 3.0 or 2.0)or this:4.0x4If this is your motherboard:you have room for a 2.0x4 it seems, assuming the 3.0x16 is used by the gpu you can use the 2.0x16, which would top theorically at 2 GB/s (so no need when you buy an M.2 drive to care about its top transfert speed over that limit, it is still very fast for most things, but so is a good sata ssd), if the 3.0 slot is free you can go to 4GB/sIf by enclosure, you mean something like that:that connect in a sata port, then yes, you can never go faster than the sata port.