M.2 drive in a SSD Enclosure as Boot Drive?

I am trying to replace my existing SSD drive, and I was thinking maybe to get a fast M.2 and a SSD enclosure and clone the existing drive onto this setup. Would I be still limited to my motherboard's onboard SATA data transfer?

This is for an older, "period correct" gaming XP/VISTA/Win7 gaming PC that I am using, with the following specs:

Intel QuadCore Core-i7-4790 3800MHz
ASRock B85 Killer
2GB Kingston DDR3 HyperX KHX1600C9D3/2GX
2GB Kingston DDR3 HyperX KHX1600C9D3/2GX
Creative SB0880 X-Fi
GeForce GTX 980Ti

What would you recommend?

Many thanks in advance!
 
I ran a decent Sata SSD OS drive and used a pcie to nvme adapter for games in a few older systems that didn’t have nvme slots. Your board has several pcie slots so it would work fine. If you ran an nvme to sata adapter I’m sure you would be limited to sata speeds on that drive.
 
By ssd enclosure do you mean a PCIe to m.2, the sata should not be involved

https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61XOciKKVNL.__AC_SX300_SY300_QL70_ML2_.jpg
4.0x1 (or 3.0 or 2.0)
or this:
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/715VORl4sVL._AC_SX679_.jpg
4.0x4

If this is your motherboard:
https://www.asrock.com/mb/intel/fatal1ty b85 killer/
  • 1 PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 PCIe 2.0 x16, 2 PCIe 2.0 x1, 3 PCI
you have room for a 2.0x4 it seems, assuming the 3.0x16 is used by the gpu you can use the 2.0x16, which would top theorically at 2 GB/s (so no need when you buy an M.2 drive to care about its top transfert speed over that limit, it is still very fast for most things, but so is a good sata ssd), if the 3.0 slot is free you can go to 4GB/s

If by enclosure, you mean something like that:
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61A7LA54ioL.__AC_SX300_SY300_QL70_ML2_.jpg

that connect in a sata port, then yes, you can never go faster than the sata port.
 
Yes, I cancelled my order for the SSD enclosure, as it did not have support for NVMe drives (it is the same SABERNET one that you have posted its picture of) and I completely forget about the PCIe to M.2 solution!

Yes, I have the exact same motherboard!

The 1st 2.0x1 (top-most smallest PCIe connector) is occupied by Creative Labs X-Fi audio card, and the PCIe slot below it (the 1st red colored connector) is occupied my GTX 980Ti. The remaining PCIe connectors are free.

Would post the PCIe adapters (on Amazon) that I need to buy?
Thanks!
 
If you want to go x4 because you will be on either 3.0 or 2.0 I would go for a 4.0x4 if either of your slot big enough is free to use for an expansion:
https://www.amazon.com/GLOTRENDS-Ad...2+NVMe+vers+PCIe+4.0+X4&qid=1718811809&sr=8-1

I did use that $9 with success myself, but that was a sample size of 1 (bought only 1 and tried it in a single computer), so far from a professional recommendation, but the reviews are good and the price is low.
 
what is this ssd drive doing, os or storage? if you put a nvme drive into a usb enclosure you will be limited to the usb speed, youll get like 300MBs, half of what the internal sata ports do. yes it would work but it will be slower.
 
I would consider sticking with SATA. There is so little real life benefit to going NVME for a gaming PC. For that vintage of PC, even more so. Have a Samsung 850 pro in my main machine and you would be hard pressed to tell it apart from NVME drives in gaming tasks.
 
The current SSD is indeed a Samsung 870 EVO 1TB (3 OS: XP-Vista-Win7, and on a separate partition on the same drive, games)
 
then if youre out of spce, clone it to a bigger drive. otherwise, id just stay where you are.
 
