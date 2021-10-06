Lynx R1 VR and AR headset kickstarter

The Kickstarter is live. This is supposed to be a direct competitor to Quest 2 from France. Price is higher but that is the price you have to pay to get your data safe from Facebook.Resolution is also lower than Quest 2 BUT it uses very unique prism/diamond lenses and as most of us know lenses are just as important as panels itself, if not even more important, and fresnel lenses are the pure ass and tools of the devil. I wonder what the image quality is with these special lenses, this is something we have not seen before in VR.I have not backed this myself, at least not yet. I am tempted but on the other hand I am also kinda waiting for the rumored Valve Deckard. But then again the latter is just a rumor even if it is based on the pieces of code found in SteamVR. Sigh, what to do...