Lynx R1 VR and AR headset kickstarter

The Kickstarter is live. This is supposed to be a direct competitor to Quest 2 from France. Price is higher but that is the price you have to pay to get your data safe from Facebook. 😅
Resolution is also lower than Quest 2 BUT it uses very unique prism/diamond lenses and as most of us know lenses are just as important as panels itself, if not even more important, and fresnel lenses are the pure ass and tools of the devil. I wonder what the image quality is with these special lenses, this is something we have not seen before in VR.


I have not backed this myself, at least not yet. I am tempted but on the other hand I am also kinda waiting for the rumored Valve Deckard. But then again the latter is just a rumor even if it is based on the pieces of code found in SteamVR. Sigh, what to do...
 
One important thing though, controllers are sold separately. By default it is used with hand tracking which is useless with gaming. I think this was a mistake but then again they originally were not supposed (according to interview in Next Dimension Podcast) to compete with Quest 2 and this was supposed to be yet another headset for business use. The controllers are apparently 3rd party design. *Edit* Ah, apparently the controllers are not ready yet.
 
Here is MRTV video about this and at 9:48 you can see camera through lense in AR use. At least in camera through lense you can see darker parts where the diamond edges are but the clarity is crystal clear and AR objects seem to be sharp from edge to edge. IF the edges disappear in real life use then they may be onto something here. 👍

 
