Lushfoil Photography Sim - Gorgeous Hyper-Realistic Scenery Photo sim

Lushfoil Photography Sim
No plots or story line here. You're simply dropped into absolutely beautiful locations with one goal: take the most beautiful pictures you can while enjoying the locales.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bB3BR_T7gs8
