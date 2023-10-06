Luke Warm - Sapphire Pulse RX 7700 XT 12GG $429 w/ $20 coupon (Free shipping)

SPARTAN VI
Jun 12, 2004
8,634
Sapphire Pulse RX 7700 XT 12GG $429 w/ $20 coupon: https://www.amazon.com/Sapphire-11335-04-20G-Radeon-Gaming-Graphics/dp/B0CFWQR5MW
Clip the $20 off coupon. This widens the gap to $70 between this and the cheapest RX 7800 XT. Still not an easy recommendation for me, maybe if it sinks to $399.
