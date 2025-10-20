Lucky Facebook Marketplace shopper finds souped-up prototype GTX 2080 Ti inside a $500 PC — mythical Nvidia project features 12GB of VRAM

erek
“Last month, we covered what appears to be the very same prototype when another Reddit user, u/Substantial-Mark-959, managed to get a faulty unit of the same card. The GPU was eventually fixed using a Founders Edition BIOS and modified drivers to function properly. Once operational, the card revealed the same specifications, including the 12GB of VRAM with a wider 384-bit memory bus that pushed total bandwidth to 672 GB/s. Unfortunately, the original Reddit post has been deleted.
Judging by its specifications, it’s possible that Nvidia initially experimented with a more powerful TU102 configuration before finalizing the retail RTX 2080 Ti design. Alternatively, the card may have been part of early testing for a potential Titan or workstation variant that never saw the light of day. Engineering samples and prototypes like these don’t usually make their way into the public as such units are mostly used for internal hardware validation, driver testing, and early performance benchmarking. Their existence is usually secured behind non-disclosure agreements or scrapped before official launch, which makes these working units valuable pieces of hardware for enthusiasts and collectors.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ures-12gb-of-vram-and-higher-memory-bandwidth
