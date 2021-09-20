Lubricate USB and Audio Outputs?

Hello, hello
Is there a lubricant for electronics?
USB and 3.5mm audio outputs are a bit hard to plug into. I would be fine with USB ones but not with 3 5mm audio. I heard how people had audio plugs breaking inside and getting stuck...
WD-40? Nah... Sewing machine oil? Carefully with qtip?
