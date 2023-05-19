LTT'S Linus Sebastian stepping down as CEO

Full disclosure, I haven't watched it yet (this is why I hate video content, I can't listen right now)That said, his skillset is that he is a charismatic personality who presents videos well.He was never good at the tech side of things, getting things wrong just about as often as he gets them right. His content has improved ever since he hired people to do the tech work for him, and he just kind of presented it, and that's not a mad model, but he was essentially setting up a full scale test lab, and yeah, those are really not his strengths.Recent videos in the LTT warehouse has made this excruciatingly clear. They have been like "hey look at this expensive thing we bought for testing which I don't understand at all, hey you, explain it to us"He was always a sales guy. That's where he got his start at NCIX, and how he got into making videos. And everyone knows sales guys don't know shit other than schmoozing.I'd argue this decision is WAY overdue.That said, one thing I DID like about Linus was that he never struck me as a sellout. He wasn't going to just read the review guide. He was going to tell it like it was. A little bit like Kyle, but with a sense of canadian non-confrontational politenessI hope whoever he selects to succeed him has the balls and the integrity to stand up against the constant corrupting pressures in this industry.