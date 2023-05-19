LTT'S Linus Sebastian stepping down as CEO

Modred189
Can't Read the OP
- Joined
- May 24, 2006
- Messages
- 15,941
Pretty big news in this industry, and a smart one by him. LTT has outgrown his skillset.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
LTT has outgrown his skillset.
And I cannot judge at all, but often it felt a lot like the people in charge over bought for overkill always dreamed to play with toys because it was not managed that well, versus a for 20% of the cost we will have 80% of the capacity and more than enough for mass consumer review.Recent videos in the LTT warehouse has made this excruciatingly clear. They have been like "hey look at this expensive thing we bought for testing which I don't understand at all, hey you, explain it to us"