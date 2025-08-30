  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
LTO3 Tapes: Should I Look At New?

X

X8XFoundries

n00b
Joined
Mar 4, 2025
Messages
45
I have a LTO3 HP tape deck that I scavenged from my ML370 "Desktop" years ago.

Yes it was my d e s k t o p.

Thing is I never actually, uh, used the tape drive, never had a use? But I do now. Recently I managed to buy some tapes for like, idk, 3 bucks a pop? They can hold 1.2TB compressed, according to the label.

As I was just reading about Barium Ferrite tape being used to make an Exabite capable storage center in Western US, it hadn't occurred to me that modern tape would still be using an Oxide Layer like the old reel to reel data systems they used on PDP's.

....Since these are like.... 2003 to 2007 age tapes, never used, still wrapped.... Should I get new mediums?
 
