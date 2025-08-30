LTO3 Tapes: Should I Look At New?

X8XFoundries
I have a LTO3 HP tape deck that I scavenged from my ML370 "Desktop" years ago.
Yes it was my d e s k t o p.
Thing is I never actually, uh, used the tape drive, never had a use? But I do now. Recently I managed to buy some tapes for like, idk, 3 bucks a pop? They can hold 1.2TB compressed, according to the label.
As I was just reading about Barium Ferrite tape being used to make an Exabite capable storage center in Western US, it hadn't occurred to me that modern tape would still be using an Oxide Layer like the old reel to reel data systems they used on PDP's.
....Since these are like.... 2003 to 2007 age tapes, never used, still wrapped.... Should I get new mediums?
