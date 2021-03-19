LSI Raid Card suggestions for ESXI

Hi,



Looking to get opinions on a good RAID controller for IR mode RAID 1, as well as to get your experiences on which to use.



I'm currently running ESXI 6.5/6.7 on a 2700X/X470 machine, and a RAID 1 Samsung 860 EVO 1TB array on an LSI 9211-8i is very slow.



CrystalDiskMark (Windows), HDParm (on a Linux), and some real world tests (Restoration of a mySQL dump) are all significantly slower than a single 850 EVO 250GB from the motherboard SATA drive.



I know the RAID card will make the drive slower, but I was not expecting 50% slower.



Some questions:

a. What RAID controller will work fine for ESXI RAID 1/10 for database use? I'm currently looking at either 9440-8i's or 9361-8i's, both of which are on the ESXI compatibility chart.

b. What is the reason why the RAID is slow? When I run a CrystalDiskMark on a bare metal Windows 10 with the LSI 9211 RAID 1 formatted as NTFS, the benchmarks are not far off compared to a SATA drive plugged into the board. This is more in line with what I expected.



Thanks!



Thinking of trying some Lenovo 530-8i's, which are MegaRAID 9440-8i purely for RAID 1/10