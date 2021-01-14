LSI MegaRAID 9260-4i Card NOT Recognizing Any Drives!?

Help me out here guys. I'm not sure if I purchased a defective card or if it's just something I'm missing.I'm trying to teach an old dog new tricks and a do few upgrades on my dad's PC as a Christmas gift. Here are the system specs- Asus Crosshair II Formula- AMD Phenom X6 1090T- 8GB DDR1066- EVGA GTX1080 SC- PCP&C Silencer MKII 750 PSUNow down to the scoop. I finally convinced him to go SSD (Along with a better CPU and video card) for a serious performance increase. He purchased 4 500GB Samsung 860s. Since the SATA controller on this board is only SATAII, I figured a controller card would give much better performance out of the drives he bought. I got a good deal on an LSI 9260-4i controller card that came with a 4 port SAS breakout cable and even had a battery unit installed. The cable I was provided has a sideband connector but it is to my understanding that it can be left unplugged with no ill effect.Plug the card in and it seems to work fine. Shows up and initializes during post. Can CTRL+H into the WebBIOS of the card just fine. Here's the problem: It's not recognizing any drives I plug into it. NONE of the 4 SSDs are showing up during POST or in the WebBIOS. It's like they're not even connected. I tried connecting a 7200RPM Seagate drive I had just for S&Gs and same thing. It's not recognizing that either. Tried loading defaults. No dice. Still no luck.I went through the owners manual and didn't see anything of interest that would be preventing the card from detecting the drives properly. Is there something I'm missing or is this card/cable a dud?