LSI Error LOG - PD: reset ? What does this error mean - nearly New 18TB Drives - SMART = OK

someone myabe understand this ??
have done a comlete foreground init nearly 24h with new 18tb server drives - no errors ... and after 30mins degraded
created a ntfs partition tried to do some benches on the array and one drive was doing like this: qieeeekkk = like a headparking...
cable problem ?
cackplane problem ?
HDD problem ?
or a controller problem ?
smart values are all fine - on all drives
