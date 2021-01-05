LSI Error LOG - PD: reset ? What does this error mean - nearly New 18TB Drives - SMART = OK

someone myabe understand this ??have done a comlete foreground init nearly 24h with new 18tb server drives - no errors ... and after 30mins degradedcreated a ntfs partition tried to do some benches on the array and one drive was doing like this: qieeeekkk = like a headparking...cable problem ?cackplane problem ?HDD problem ?or a controller problem ?smart values are all fine - on all drives