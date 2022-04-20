LPD: Laser Phosphor Display - Successor to CRT?

(a couple years back I posted a thread at BlurBusters about this. Posting here since I'm interested in HardForum's thoughts.)LPD is a rear projection display using a scanning laser (ultraviolet) which excites coloured phosphors on the screen - Very similar principle to CRT (which steers an electron beam instead.).There is even a company, Prysm, selling these displays right now, albeit as large format video walls for the commercial market.They are able to achieve 6864 x 1872 @ 360 Hz - if it's field rate that equals 180 Hz refresh(using modules of 624 x 468 pixels, 22" diagonal size)I don't see why this tech could not be scaled down to make enthusiast gaming displays. The Sony MP-CL1 projector fits in a pocket and projects 1920x720 @ 60Hz using RGB laser scanning.The main disadvantage of CRT was size and weight. LPD has no reason to be much heavier than a typical LCD, and the size could be reduced compared to CRT by using mirrors to reflect the beam (see attached image comparing late 2000s RPTVs proportions with a modern gaming monitor)LPD has much lower power consumption than CRT, possibly even lower than modern LCD.LPD also has much better contrast than LCD.It seems like the holy grail of display tech, at least until 1000Hz/1000fps TFT displays becomes feasible. Thoughts?Recently I've been thinking:Using a UV laser to excite blue phosphor under a Quantum Dot layer for Green and Red would probably be ideal.UV is preferable to blue or RGB laser since the wavelength is smaller = higher potential resolution.Quantum dot has proven practical with the latest QD-OLED displays. It allows for wide colour gamut.Using only a single phosphor colour means no issues with varying phosphor decay times as was seen in plasma displays.