Low Time Spy Scores - RTX 4090 STRIX OC - 30K Graphics

Hi guys,

I have several similarly-configged rigs (others have 7800X3D - so basically the same although this guy should score way higher) that all "easy button" to a higher Time Spy score.

https://www.3dmark.com/spy/44597975

https://valid.x86.fr/16jfxx

I get only around 30K graphics score - config above and results above. Driver 546.33 (December 12, 2023). Other rigs get 37K graphics score so there is something seriously off here. Doing a compare - https://www.3dmark.com/compare/spy/44583772/spy/44638331 - everything looks like it should be OK the STRIX OC even clocks higher than the FE (as it should).

I have had this STRIX OC 4090 since the day of launch...can't imagine it's "tired" or something, lol...I run it with no OC and if anything I just do 120% power target.

sk3tch_4090_strix.gif


Things that I have tried:
  • Physical on-card BIOS switch verified on “P-Mode” (Performance)
  • Disabled G-SYNC
  • Disconnected 2nd monitor
  • Turned off Memory Integrity in Windows 11
  • Reboot
  • Messing with GPU Tweak III v1.7.0.7 (OC Mode, Default Mode, 120% power target, 100% power target)
  • Turned off "0dB Fan" and "Power Detect" in GPU Tweak III
  • Re-BAR: ON
  • XMP: ON (6000 MHz DDR5 - same as others)
  • Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling: ON
  • NVIDIA Power management mode: Prefer maximum performance
  • Windows Power Setting: High Performance
Anything obvious that I am missing? It's a 7950X3D but I did a clean OS install and have kept up-to-date with the AMD driver updates - I also monitor everything using ParkControl Pro to make sure games are using the cache cores.

EDIT: just had this pop up (Windows Update replaced my AMD drivers for my onboard GPU) - maybe somehow this caused it? Trying the fix now - https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/faq/pa-300.
EDIT2: nope - that wasn't it - equally crappy Time Spy score after installing and rebooting: https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/105526693
 
