Low Time Spy Scores - RTX 4090 STRIX OC - 30K Graphics

Physical on-card BIOS switch verified on “P-Mode” (Performance)

Disabled G-SYNC

Disconnected 2nd monitor

Turned off Memory Integrity in Windows 11

Reboot

Messing with GPU Tweak III v1.7.0.7 (OC Mode, Default Mode, 120% power target, 100% power target)

Turned off "0dB Fan" and "Power Detect" in GPU Tweak III

Re-BAR: ON

XMP: ON (6000 MHz DDR5 - same as others)

Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling: ON

NVIDIA Power management mode: Prefer maximum performance

Windows Power Setting: High Performance

Hi guys,I have several similarly-configged rigs (others have 7800X3D - so basically the same although this guy should score way higher) that all "easy button" to a higher Time Spy score.I get only around 30K graphics score - config above and results above. Driver 546.33 (December 12, 2023). Other rigs get 37K graphics score so there is something seriously off here. Doing a compare - https://www.3dmark.com/compare/spy/44583772/spy/44638331 - everything looks like it should be OK the STRIX OC even clocks higher than the FE (as it should).I have had this STRIX OC 4090 since the day of launch...can't imagine it's "tired" or something, lol...I run it with no OC and if anything I just do 120% power target.Things that I have tried:Anything obvious that I am missing? It's a 7950X3D but I did a clean OS install and have kept up-to-date with the AMD driver updates - I also monitor everything using ParkControl Pro to make sure games are using the cache cores.EDIT: just had this pop up (Windows Update replaced my AMD drivers for my onboard GPU) - maybe somehow this caused it? Trying the fix now - https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/faq/pa-300 EDIT2: nope - that wasn't it - equally crappy Time Spy score after installing and rebooting: https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/105526693