Low spec gaming is so satisfying.

I have a main rig. 5800x with 16gb of ram and an Rx 6700. Can pretty much max out my HRR free sync 1080p monitor with graphics all the way up.. since moving to a new house. I haven’t even hooked it up yet. I’ve just been playing with my htpc and bios modding the Dell RX550 4gb I have. I paid $40 for it and if I blow it up. Who cares. I don’t know how much more I can tweak as its cooling solution isn’t great. I have an R7 450 and an R5 430 that I wonder how much I can get out of them as well. Those I could blow up and really not care



I find myself just watching benchmarks and checking stability and temps. Seeing how far it will go. I could just put an Rx 6400 in it and be done but it wouldn’t be fun for me. anyone else tinker with low spec gaming?