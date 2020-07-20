Low r20 3700x

You should be able to get 4800 all day long on a 3700x. When I was running 4.3 all core I would get 5100+.
The weird thing is my single core score is 500, about normal. It’s just the multi core that is down. All cores are boosting to 4.0 during the r20 run and temps are around 75c.
ASRock's 1.0.0.6 based BIOS's are all messed up .. at least on the x570 Steel Legend anyways .. missing settings, can't run memory any faster than XMP settings (3200mhz) ..so rolled back to previous BIOS and got my memory back up to 3800mhz .. just PBO enabled, I only get a little over 4900 .. about the same temps. Hopefully ASRock gets their new BIOS's sorted out