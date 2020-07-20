Low r20 3700x

J

jeremyshaw

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,360
wait what? o.0 4421-4453 is the range of results I've had in general (similar with latest AGESA on my ASUS X570 TUF 2407). 3700x as well.
 
T

trick0502

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 17, 2006
Messages
5,261
You should be able to get 4800 all day long on a 3700x. When I was running 4.3 all core I would get 5100+.
The weird thing is my single core score is 500, about normal. It’s just the multi core that is down. All cores are boosting to 4.0 during the r20 run and temps are around 75c.
 
ThreeDee

ThreeDee

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 5, 2001
Messages
10,815
ASRock's 1.0.0.6 based BIOS's are all messed up .. at least on the x570 Steel Legend anyways .. missing settings, can't run memory any faster than XMP settings (3200mhz) ..so rolled back to previous BIOS and got my memory back up to 3800mhz .. just PBO enabled, I only get a little over 4900 .. about the same temps. Hopefully ASRock gets their new BIOS's sorted out :mad:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top