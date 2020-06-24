Low profile 540 mm fan Bracket for Silverstone FT02 and RV02

Apologies for the delay, this kind of got pushed to the back burner when covid hit, although it was never forgotten.There's a couple of lads at work who are also into tech and they are especially interested in 3D printing, as I'm about to upgrade my rig this bracket came back onto my radar. So I gave them the design and asked if they could take a look, they did and they have it modelled and ready to go.It's exciting to think that something which started out as an idea may soon become a physical object, I don't know whether it'll work, originally intended to get it milled from aluminium, but after speaking with them about the properties of the polymers they use there's a very good chance it will result in something perfectly functional. And of course much much lower in cost than CNC aluminium.As soon as I have any news regarding the prototype I'll update, at the very least it should serve as proof of concept and will allow me to see if all my measurements are correct. With luck I'll be able to fit it in my rig and give it some real world testing.