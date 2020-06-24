Low profile 540 mm fan Bracket for Silverstone FT02 and RV02

Just finished work on a preliminary design for a triple 180mm fan mount to replace the stock bracket assembly in the Silverstone FT02, diagrams below.

Edit: The purpose of this bracket...
1 - To simplify the fan mounting system, reducing from 9 separate parts including filters to just 2 parts, a single bracket (pictured) with a single 540mm magnetic Filter. Removal will be much easier aiding cleaning and maintenance.
2 - To increase overall quality, the rest of the case is so well made but you can tell this is where Silverstone was perhaps forced to make savings, the plastic brackets are awkward to remove and very fragile, this one will be made of metal.
3 - To create more space inside the case by lowering the fans overall profile, allowing for the newer longer GPU's to fit with ease.
4 - It could also serve as a mount for a 540mm radiator, although of course at the expense of space. Not something I am interested in, but maybe others would be.


FT02 triple fan mouting bracket Aluminium.png



Below is a CAD model made by AXm77
AXm77 said:
Here is your bracket in Solidworks 2017:

View attachment 279085
Last edited:
Folly said:
Make another and I'll buy it from you. During these times it's hard to get anything fabricated in my area.
 
Folly said:
My old setup used to be The FT02, I'm just curious to know what's the point in this? to cover the outer area of the fans to make it look clean?
 
Folly said:
Any examples of how this will improve cooling?
 
Let me know where you got it done and how expensive it was. Going to need to do something similar in my inwin 301, and it'd be great if I could get someone else to fabricate it for me.
 
ChrisUlrich said:
Any examples of how this will improve cooling?
I don't know that it will, but it'll allow me to get a 30 series GPU into the case as well as tidying up the basement, will add an external magnetic filter for dust. I might be wrong but I don't think cooling will be affected too much by the new set up.
Nobu said:
Let me know where you got it done and how expensive it was. Going to need to do something similar in my inwin 301, and it'd be great if I could get someone else to fabricate it for me.
I did the basic design myself using modellers card to make a mock up to check dimensions etc, I then went to Freelancer.com to get a 3D modeller to make a proper CAD file. I'm going to get the actual bracket fabricated from fractory.com, although I haven't got that far yet, as soon as I have I'll post all info here plus all results pertaining to success or failure of the new set up.
 
WorldExclusive said:
Make another and I'll buy it from you. During these times it's hard to get anything fabricated in my area.
I'll let you know when I am getting the fabrication done, might be a while because I have other priorities right now, although I do intend to get this done as soon as is practical.
exilelrrp said:
My old setup used to be The FT02, I'm just curious to know what's the point in this? to cover the outer area of the fans to make it look clean?
It's designed to replace the entire lower fan bracket assembly, the point is to lower the profile of the fans which will increase available space inside the case, useful for the newer longer GPU's, it'll also tidy up the interior generally, replacing multiple cheap and cumbersome plastic parts with a single much sleeker and more durable mount, it'll make cleaning and maintenance much simpler as all three fans will be easily removed in one go by removing just two screws, also with the addition of an exterior 540mm magnetic filter dust management will be kept outside of the case. The mount could also be used to seat a 540mm radiator.
caw2007 said:
Please keep this updated...I like the idea!
Will do.
 
Seriously, I could use this for the exact same reason. just need that .1" clearance to fit the 3090 in my FT02. How soon can we expect to a progress report after this is installed on your case? I'm really interested in this...
 
May ask how much you paid on Freelancer? I did check your drawing and you got a some mistakes on it, I hope it got corrected in CAD, and one more advice use steel not aluminum (magnetic, stronger and better for bending).
 
AXm77 said:
May ask how much you paid on Freelancer? I did check your drawing and you got a some mistakes on it, I hope it got corrected in CAD, and one more advice use steel not aluminum (magnetic, stronger and better for bending).
I paid £32, although he's yet to finish it, what mistakes did I make?
 
With a dimensions: on a "end view" you put 180mm dim on outside, how you'll fit 180mm fan inside? wall thickness? bend radius (where steel have advantage to aluminum - sharper bend radius) - or I 'm totaly wrong and fans are mounter on top of that bracket?? on "top" view - fan is 180mm square with 165mm square mounting hole pattern centered that mean 7.5mm from a center of a hole to a edge of fan - on your drawing you specified 10mm distance between two adjacent holes - 15mm maybe? ;).

After looking for a pictures of that case , yea I'm wrong fans are on top of that bracket. So basically you try to make lower height bracket?
 
Last edited:
AXm77 said:
With a dimensions: on a "end view" you put 180mm dim on outside, how you'll fit 180mm fan inside? wall thickness? bend radius (where steel have advantage to aluminum - sharper bend radius) - or I 'm totaly wrong and fans are mounter on top of that bracket?? on "top" view - fan is 180mm square with 165mm square mounting hole pattern centered that mean 7.5mm from a center of a hole to a edge of fan - on your drawing you specified 10mm distance between two adjacent holes - 15mm maybe? ;).

After looking for a pictures of that case , yea I'm wrong fans are on top of that bracket. So basically you try to make lower height bracket?
Yes, the fans sit on top, so there will be just enough clearance between them and the bottom of the case to limit resistance to airflow, and more space above them to allow for longer GPU's. As for the positioning of the holes the modeller has the fan templates to double check that three fans will sit flush on top aligned with the holes, I pm'd him to make sure this is so and he said he already did that calculation and it all fits.
Thanks for clarifying, I spent some time remeasuring and double checking everything last night in a bit of a panic. I updated the OP to make more clear what the aim of the bracket is.
 
AXm77 said:
OMG, how long did that take you? It's great to see it like that (y)
Do you mind if I add it to the OP so anyone interested can go right ahead and get one made?

Also I have no experience at all with CAD so forgive my ignorance - what if any free software could I download in order to inspect this work in three dimensions?
 
I used my 15min break @ work for it. Use that file as you wish and if you want to check it, try eDrawings ( that is free viewer for Solidworks files).
 
AXm77 said:
I used my 15min break @ work for it. Use that file as you wish and if you want to check it, try eDrawings ( that is free viewer for Solidworks files).
Awesome, and thanks.
I cancelled the Freelancer.com contract. I went for this guy mainly because he claimed to be new to it and struggling to put a portfolio together and he offered to do it for half of whatever the cheapest offer was, however he's been stalling me for a week now and I'm starting to think he either can't do it or was hoping to get someone else to do it for him. The money is held by Freelancer so I lost nothing except time. Anyway I'm going to try to get one made from your model and will post all information here regarding pricing etc, once it arrives I'll post pics of the bracket in the case with fans.
 
Folly said:
Follow up as soon as you get yours done, cuz I also have a vested interest in this.
 
One warning: right now international shipping is crazy. Couple months ago I have shipped PCB board aroun 5" x 5" (120 x 120mm) from Germany to US - 35 euro.
 
was playing around in xometry and it looks like you can get it made in abs for around $100, produced in the US as well.
 
Ski said:
Follow up as soon as you get yours done, cuz I also have a vested interest in this.
AXm77 said:
One warning: right now international shipping is crazy. Couple months ago I have shipped PCB board aroun 5" x 5" (120 x 120mm) from Germany to US - 35 euro.
Bad news, the quote is pic related...

bracketquote.PNG

😞
(WITHOUT SHIPPING COSTS LOL)
Obviously there's no way I'm paying £280+ for a bracket.
However I'm going to contact local sheet metal fabricators and even try the local college which might have the tools and be willing to make one for less, whatever, I am certain there will be someone somewhere who can do this for a reasonable price.
 
Folly said:
Ask if it'd be less if you made it flat and bent the part yourself (assuming that's an option).
 
Simple - they don't want to do it and it is setup for one piece only, so it will be high. Any demand for it in US?
 
Protocase was mentioned in another thread. They do enclosures and parts, have US, Canada, and International numbers so I guess they do business globally.
 
Nobu said:
Ask if it'd be less if you made it flat and bent the part yourself (assuming that's an option).
I sent an email but not hopeful, I think it's the cutting that costs as opposed to the bending.

AXm77 said:
Any demand for it in US?
Every Fortress owner who...
...Is looking to buy a 3090 or any other future card that won't fit
...Dislikes the stock fan bracket assembly
...Has damaged stock assembly

It seems that the costs are related to setting it all up, calibrating the machines etc, but after that the cost per unit comes down.
I asked for two quotes - one for a single unit and one for ten units.
One unit = £255.00
Ten units = £278.64

But I'm not certain I understand the quotes correctly, they are not very clear. It says on the quote for ten units that each unit = £20, then there is the setting up cost, the processing cost, the VAT etc and of course the unknown shipping cost.

If we can get 10 people who are prepared to pay 10% of the total cost each then we may be looking at £30 - £35 each including shipping.
But as I say the quotes are really not clear and I can't see how Ten units would cost only +/- £30 more than a single unit.
 
I emailed protocase my sketch and screenshot, asking if they could make my bracket and how much it might cost. They'll probably reply asking if I want a formal quote, or asking for final dimensions, but I figured it couldn't hurt.

Edit: first response in 35 minutes. Forgot to tell them my location so they could connect me with the right people. Oops. lol

Edit: Someone from the local office will be contacting me tomorrow (their accounts manager is in Sydney, Nova Scotia).
 
Count me in already, assuming we're still talking the £35 quote. Also I might know some other cats from different forums and subreddits who may also be interested. I'll inquire more about that if you're ok with that.
 
Ski said:
Count me in already, assuming we're still talking the £35 quote. Also I might know some other cats from different forums and subreddits who may also be interested. I'll inquire more about that if you're ok with that.
OK, firstly this is just a preliminary design, the last thing I want to do is persuade 9 other people to buy into a prototype that might not work exactly as planned, so please understand if I don't want to take any leadership role in a bulk purchase, there is also the chance of people not coughing up as well all the other potential complications with distribution etc, however, if there is no way to get individual units made for a fair price and we are forced to pool resources and buy in bulk, and as long as everyone is 100% clear about any risk involved - I'll be happy to help make that happen. Like you I really want one (y)

The design is here, AXm77's 3D model file is here too so anyone and everyone is free to go their own way and see if they can get one made if they wish, I emailed Fractory to get clarification about the pricing so I will update here when I get a response.
Nobu said:
I emailed protocase my sketch and screenshot, asking if they could make my bracket and how much it might cost. They'll probably reply asking if I want a formal quote, or asking for final dimensions, but I figured it couldn't hurt.

Edit: first response in 35 minutes. Forgot to tell them my location so they could connect me with the right people. Oops. lol

Edit: Someone from the local office will be contacting me tomorrow (their accounts manager is in Sydney, Nova Scotia).
Nice, let us know :)
 
Have you considered just 3d printing it out of abs? Maybe not quite as durable, but would be a ton cheaper. Also, it looks like this will work with the RV02 just looking at it. Does anyone know for certain if the dimensions are the same between the rv02 and ft02? I'll probably need something like this on my next build, as I will be ditching my bottom mount radiator and go back to air cooling.
 
MisterClean said:
Have you considered just 3d printing it out of abs? Maybe not quite as durable, but would be a ton cheaper. Also, it looks like this will work with the RV02 just looking at it. Does anyone know for certain if the dimensions are the same between the rv02 and ft02? I'll probably need something like this on my next build, as I will be ditching my bottom mount radiator and go back to air cooling.
Click to expand...
That was the original idea, however after searching around for quotes I couldn't find anywhere that could print an item that long :(
 
Split it into 3 separate parts, the seam won't be noticeable, and since each section is bolted to the chassis it won't matter anyway
 
Got a reply from the engineers. Looks like cheapest material would be stainless (from my choices), bending is $15-17 for my fairly simple part. Setup fee is $70, and design services is $60 (for me, at least, for the flat part. For a bent part it's $120).

Price for one part (before setup, extras, and design) ranges from $45 (flat ss) to $64 (bent alu), but I imagine the price will be a bit higher (for all the above) because your part is much more complex.

I'll draw up a flat part this weekend and send it in, and find someone local to bend it for me.
 
MisterClean said:
Split it into 3 separate parts, the seam won't be noticeable, and since each section is bolted to the chassis it won't matter anyway
It's certainly an option, if it looks like getting a single piece made is not viable cost wise that'll be the next avenue for exploration.
Nobu said:
Thanks for looking into it., to clarify...
Set up and design services are one off expenses applicable only for the first unit - which should mean that for multiple units it's going to cost a lot cheaper per unit.
I think that getting a local fabricator to do with a ready to go design is always going to work out cheaper for single purchases, let us know how you get on with your quest.
 
Yeah, for 5 it's nearly half per part, for 10 it's a little under half per part. Setup and design are one-offs– design to make the part in whatever design software they use, and setup is probably for setting the equipment for your part. It'd be $235 for my part x 10, flat in SS, plus $60 + $70 = $365 or $36.50/ea. (Vs $175 for 1, although it'd be $115 if I designed it myself).

To buy the SS would be ~$25, tools would probably be $35-50, then I'd need to find someone to bend it. Or I might get lucky and find someone who has everything I need local...think I'll give these guys a shot, if only for convenience.
 
Sorry I didn't respond sooner, been very busy with work and whatnot. It's rapidly approaching the time for my new build so this is now a priority for me. This weekend I'm going to make a concerted effort to find the cheapest option either online or locally. Will update.

To anyone who's interested in this, the more people we have that would be willing to buy one the more chance we have of finding a reasonably priced solution, if you could state below that you are definitely interested, will buy if the price is right and give a ballpark figure for the most you'd be prepared to pay, of course the goal is to get the cheapest option possible, however we are talking custom metalwork and so it's probably not going to be as cheap as we'd all like. The advantages though are clear for all to see, an upgrade for this wonderful case that will improve quality, functionality and extend its usefulness as GPU's continue to grow.

I'll start...

100% interested
£120
 
100% interested
I just have spent 600 bucks to resurrect a FT02 limited edition and upgrade it with a 280 AIO mount and "some" other stuff.
IMG_20201103_175529_Bokeh.jpg

So yeah kindly keep me informed !

Best Regards
Carlyle
 
Apologies for the delay, this kind of got pushed to the back burner when covid hit, although it was never forgotten.

There's a couple of lads at work who are also into tech and they are especially interested in 3D printing, as I'm about to upgrade my rig this bracket came back onto my radar. So I gave them the design and asked if they could take a look, they did and they have it modelled and ready to go.

bracket.jpg


It's exciting to think that something which started out as an idea may soon become a physical object, I don't know whether it'll work, originally intended to get it milled from aluminium, but after speaking with them about the properties of the polymers they use there's a very good chance it will result in something perfectly functional. And of course much much lower in cost than CNC aluminium.

As soon as I have any news regarding the prototype I'll update, at the very least it should serve as proof of concept and will allow me to see if all my measurements are correct. With luck I'll be able to fit it in my rig and give it some real world testing.
 
I have received the prototype...
ftb1.jpgftb2.jpg

My buddy with the 3D printer came through. Because of the size he had to make it in 3 parts and attached them with a resin. It's fairly flimsy as originally I designed it to be made from sheet aluminium, however this really is just a proof of concept exercise to check that it fits correctly. The design can easily be updated to make it sturdier.

With the optical drive bays being pretty much dead space in the case I think that only the two rear fans are really needed, this bracket could be made in a triple or double fan design, or even as a single that could lower just the fan below the GPU.

My PC has only just been reassembled with upgraded hardware so I'm not going to be in a hurry to strip it all down again. but at some point I will do just to try this bracket out for size, I'll post an update here.
 
